Aeroo Pro: Australian camera, delivery, fishing drone

Australian drone company Aeroo Drones is gearing up to release Aeroo Pro, it’s next consumer drone with built-in 1kg payload carrying capacity making it an option for fishing and delivery use cases.

First look at Aeroo Pro

Key features

1kg Payload: Carry and drop with smart safety and stability functions.

Carry and drop with smart safety and stability functions. 4K UHD Camera: On a three-axis gimbal with a 12MP, 4K 1/2.6″ CMOS sensor.

On a three-axis gimbal with a 12MP, 4K 1/2.6″ CMOS sensor. 10km Range: With WaveSync technology for a 2.7K live video feed and 6X digital zoom.

With WaveSync technology for a 2.7K live video feed and 6X digital zoom. 45 Minute Flight Time: AI Flight Battery with extreme temperature capabilities.

AI Flight Battery with extreme temperature capabilities. Durability: Flies in extreme temperatures and 50km/h+ winds with intelligent return to home features.

The Aeroo Pro from Sydney based Aeroo Drones is engineered to handle a variety of tasks with ease. Whether you need to pick up, deliver, or drop a 1kg payload, this drone does it effortlessly at the press of a button. Thanks to its ultra-heavy lift motors and industrial-strength components, it ensures reliable performance every time.

The drone’s 50cm reinforced, weather-resistant frame is built to withstand harsh conditions, including 50km/h winds and constant exposure to saltwater environments, making it perfect for rugged use.

Equipped with a 4K Ultra HD camera and a smooth three-axis gimbal, the Aeroo Pro captures vibrant, cinematic video and photos. This includes a 12MP, 4K 1/2.6″ CMOS sensor and up to 6x digital zoom, allowing for both live scouting and quality cinematic footage.

The Aeroo Pro’s interchangeable AI Flight Battery provides flight times up to 45 minutes, and functions reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from -10°C to 40°C. The 6S, 4000mAh battery also automatically charges and discharges to maximise efficiency and lifespan.

With it’s Wavesync transmission system, the Aeroo Pro provides a 2.7K live video feed directly to your phone, with an impressive range of up to 10km.

The Aeroo Pro is packed with intelligent flight modes, including payload stability, drop point save, active track/follow, and waypoint missions. The drone is also equipped with several safety features, such as a smart automatic Return-to-Home (RTH) function, emergency payload release, and multiple vision sensors.

Above all, the Aeroo Pro is designed to be user-friendly. With simple controls, you can take off, fly, return home, and land with a single button press. The drone can hover in place even in high winds without remote input. Its compact carry case allows you to easily transport it, making it ready to take off at a moment’s notice for any adventure.

Aeroo Pro pricing and availability

The Aeroo Pro is currently available for pre-order with a number of beta testers already testing the drone out. Aeroo say’s its Pro drone will start shipping in late July, so now. It currently only appears to be available in Australia for the time being.

Aeroo Pro – AU$1,299

Aeroo Pro Aircraft

Aeroo Pro Remote Controller

1x AI Flight Battery

Single Battery Charger

Protective Carry Case

Spare Propellers (Set of 4)

USB-C Charging Cable

RC Cable (Lightning & USB-C)

Safety Release Clips x3

Release Rings x5

Payload Attachment Cable

Aeroo Pro Combo – AU$1,599