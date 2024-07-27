DJI Neo: everything we know so far, features, pricing

DJI Neo has once again appeared online, this time at the FCC, 6 months after we first spotted the Neo trademark appear online.

DJI Neo features

FCC listing

DJI Neo appeared at the FCC, giving us insight into the model number, DN1A0626, and the battery information. Which is a 7.3V 1435mAh 10.5Wh battery with Neo having an input voltage of 5V at a maximum of 3A.

Walmart leak

Interestingly, Walmart accidently published an unfished page for the DJI Neo Fly More Combo, which has now been removed but remains cached on Bing’s servers.

Walmart states DJI Neo to have the following for main features:

Take-off and landing from your hand

Smart interactive drone

Great for beginners

Built-in camera

Based on these features, we can confirm that this will be a beginner focused drone, featuring a similar hand take-off feature the original Spark drone had. It also mentions an automatic shut-off feature.

We also know DJI Neo will be larger than the DJI Tello and Spark, coming in at 6.40 x 6.70 x 3.90 inches. Interestingly, Walmart lists the drone as not being foldable, but this can’t be confirmed as the listing looks to be duplicated from the Tello.

Leaked images

OsitaLV, on X, shared a video of what is supposedly the DJI Neo. From the video Neo features a propeller cage, which matches to the beginner nature of the drone, and looks to be smaller than the DJI Mini series. We can see a removable battery and get a first look at the gimbal and camera, which looks to be similar to that found on the original DJI Mini and DJI Mini SE. Interstingly, the drone looks to be lighter in colour than the rest of the DJI’s latest consumer drones.

Spark back to life in a Mavic form? pic.twitter.com/V9B19qb5R2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) July 25, 2024

DJI Neo pricing

If the Walmart pricing is to be believed, DJI Neo with the Fly More Combo is expected to come in at $329, which will likely include extra propellers, batteries, and a multi-battery charging station.

Now, we turn our attention to DJI Flip, that also had its trademark filed at the same time as DJI Neo did. We expect it to be more of an acrobatic drone.