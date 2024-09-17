DJI Air 3S drone at FCC, confirming existence

Unexpectedly, the DJI Air 3S has shown up at the FCC confirming the drone is being prepared for a global launch, likely after the Osmo Action 5 Pro is launched in a few days.

DJI Air 3S at the FCC

The Air 3S appeared on the FCC database earlier today under the code SS3-CZ3SCL24 and gives us a little insight into the upcoming drone from DJI.

Air 3S battery and flight time

When added to the FCC database companies are required upload an example of what the products label will look like, which must include the FCC regulatory marking, which also includes the battery specs.

From this label we can tell the DJI Air 3S will feature a 14.6V 4276mAh battery with 62.5Wh. This is slightly larger than the DJI Air 3’s 4241mAh battery.

As the battery sizes are nearly identical, it is possible that the Air 3S will use the same battery form factor as the Air 3 making them both compatible with each other’s batteries. Great for anyone looking to upgrade with existing batteries!

Majority of the time when products appear at the FCC they are in the final stage of production awaiting for regulatory approval across the world.

In the case of DJI products often appear two to three months before launch. Meaning the Air 3S could see a release before the end of the year ahead of the holiday season.