DJI JV3, two new drones show up at the FCC

A new FCC listing for two DJI drones has shown up earlier today going by the name of DJI JV3 with two variants. Pointing at two new drones from the drone maker.

What is DJI JV3?

From the FCC listing filed under the name SS3-JV312406, we have two pieces of information that we can use to make some assumptions from, and one piece that doesn’t tell us much.

JV31 and JV32

Looking at the names first, JV31 and JV32. When DJI submits a drone to the FCC it will usually have the drone’s name on the label. This time it doesn’t, which could mean DJI doesn’t want anyone to know what these exact models are or DJI is needing to test an upcoming product specifically in the US. Having two models also means there are at least two variants of the same base model.

Battery information

The battery info on the label shows the drones as having a 99.5Wh battery with a 6,471mAh capacity at a voltage of 14.76V. This size puts the drone closer in battery capacity to the DJI Matrice 3D series which has a 115.2Wh battery with a 7,811mAh capacity at a voltage of 14.76V. For reference the DJI Mavic 3’s battery is 77Wh with a 5,000 mAh at a voltage of 15.4 V.

Label location

The final thing we know about these upcoming products is that they are confirmed drones, based on the label location document. DJI has also opted to place the label on the right rear arm of the drone rather than near the battery in the centre of the drone.

DJI JV3 drones

From this information, mostly the battery data, we know these two drones positioned between the DJI Mavic 3 series and the DJI Matrice 3D series when it comes to battery size and capacity. For this reason, it suggests JV3 won’t be from the Mini or Air models, pointing more towards the Mavic size of drone.