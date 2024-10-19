DJI Osmo 360 is coming soon…hits the FCC

DJI’s next Osmo camera has hit the FCC, the DJI Osmo 360. The company’s first entrance into the 360 action camera market, competing with offerings from Insta360 and GoPro.

DJI Osmo 360 is coming

The FCC listing confirms that DJI is working on its first 360-degree action camera, which would primarily see it compete with Insta360 who has been dominated space for some time now.

It will also compete with GoPro’s upcoming 360-degree action camera.

From the digital regulatory label we see above, there isn’t a lot of information on the camera. Not even the usual battery stats we see with FCC listings.

Based on the FCC listing, time of the year, and other DJI products rumoured to release we expect to see the Osmo 360 release by Q1 2025. While we don’t have confirmed specs, we expect them to match the latest offerings from Insta360 with a touch of DJI magic to make it the best option on the market.

Expected specifications include: